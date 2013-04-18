Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.40-07.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.53 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.56 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.52 07.58 pct 3 DAY 07.52 07.57 pct 14 DAY 08.11 08.23 pct 1 MONTH 08.26 08.40 pct 3 MONTH 08.56 08.69 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.762 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.782 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Apr 8.6000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.7000 pct 182 days t-bill 7.6455 pct 364 days t-bill 7.5294 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.40/07.49 2 Month - 07.36/07.45 3 Month - 07.30/07.38 6 Month - 07.27/07.33 9 Month - 07.23/07.29 1 Year - 07.26/07.28 2 Year - 06.99/07.02 3 Year - 06.99/07.02 4 Year - 06.99/07.02 5 Year - 07.00/07.02 7 Year - 07.02/07.10 10 Year - 07.04/07.12 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.