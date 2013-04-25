Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.60-07.70
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.60 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.60 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.55 07.60 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.00 08.20 pct
1 MONTH 08.21 08.41 pct
3 MONTH 08.47 08.66 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.763 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.773 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Apr 8.6125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.6088 pct
182 days t-bill 7.5670 pct
364 days t-bill 7.4760 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.35/07.45
2 Month - 07.33/07.42
3 Month - 07.30/07.37
6 Month - 07.25/07.32
9 Month - 07.19/07.26
1 Year - 07.22/07.24
2 Year - 06.96/06.98
3 Year - 06.96/06.98
4 Year - 06.97/06.99
5 Year - 06.97/06.99
7 Year - 06.99/07.07
10 Year - 07.01/07.09
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.