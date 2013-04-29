Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.55-07.60
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.57 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.59 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.56 07.60 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.01 08.20 pct
1 MONTH 08.17 08.35 pct
3 MONTH 08.46 08.66 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.748 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.762 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Apr 8.6325 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.5624 pct
182 days t-bill 7.5577 pct
364 days t-bill 7.4745 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.33/07.42
2 Month - 07.30/07.39
3 Month - 07.29/07.36
6 Month - 07.23/07.30
9 Month - 07.18/07.24
1 Year - 07.21/07.23
2 Year - 06.92/06.94
3 Year - 06.91/06.94
4 Year - 06.92/06.95
5 Year - 06.93/06.96
7 Year - 06.95/07.03
10 Year - 06.97/07.05
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.