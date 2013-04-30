Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.25-08.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.60 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.65 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.57 07.62 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.02 08.18 pct 1 MONTH 08.21 08.34 pct 3 MONTH 08.53 08.65 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.772 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.731 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Apr 8.6150 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.5642 pct 182 days t-bill 7.5474 pct 364 days t-bill 7.4694 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.32/07.40 2 Month - 07.29/07.38 3 Month - 07.28/07.35 6 Month - 07.22/07.29 9 Month - 07.16/07.23 1 Year - 07.20/07.23 2 Year - 06.90/06.93 3 Year - 06.89/06.91 4 Year - 06.90/06.92 5 Year - 06.90/06.92 7 Year - 06.91/06.99 10 Year - 06.93/07.01 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.