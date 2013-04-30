Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.25-08.35
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.60 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.65 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.57 07.62 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.02 08.18 pct
1 MONTH 08.21 08.34 pct
3 MONTH 08.53 08.65 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.772 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.731 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Apr 8.6150 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.5642 pct
182 days t-bill 7.5474 pct
364 days t-bill 7.4694 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.32/07.40
2 Month - 07.29/07.38
3 Month - 07.28/07.35
6 Month - 07.22/07.29
9 Month - 07.16/07.23
1 Year - 07.20/07.23
2 Year - 06.90/06.93
3 Year - 06.89/06.91
4 Year - 06.90/06.92
5 Year - 06.90/06.92
7 Year - 06.91/06.99
10 Year - 06.93/07.01
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.