Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.35 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.35 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.31 07.36 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.73 07.93 pct 1 MONTH 07.96 08.12 pct 3 MONTH 08.27 08.48 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.717 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.699 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 May 8.5000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4965 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4814 pct 364 days t-bill 7.4383 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.30/07.38 2 Month - 07.30/07.38 3 Month - 07.31/07.38 6 Month - 07.27/07.33 9 Month - 07.22/07.29 1 Year - 07.25/07.27 2 Year - 06.96/06.98 3 Year - 06.96/06.98 4 Year - 06.97/06.99 5 Year - 06.96/06.99 7 Year - 06.98/07.06 10 Year - 07.00/07.08 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.