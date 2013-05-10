Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.35
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.34 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.32 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.30 07.35 pct
3 DAY 07.30 07.35 pct
14 DAY 07.66 07.88 pct
1 MONTH 07.85 08.06 pct
3 MONTH 08.18 08.36 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.597 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.589 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 May 8.4000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.4543 pct
182 days t-bill 7.4247 pct
364 days t-bill 7.4040 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.30/07.38
2 Month - 07.29/07.38
3 Month - 07.29/07.35
6 Month - 07.24/07.31
9 Month - 07.17/07.23
1 Year - 07.19/07.21
2 Year - 06.87/06.89
3 Year - 06.85/06.87
4 Year - 06.84/06.87
5 Year - 06.84/06.87
7 Year - 06.86/06.94
10 Year - 06.88/06.96
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.