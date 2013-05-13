Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.32 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.33 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.30 07.35 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.72 07.89 pct 1 MONTH 07.91 08.08 pct 3 MONTH 08.22 08.38 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.565 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.585 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 May 8.3875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4345 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4240 pct 364 days t-bill 7.3929 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.31/07.40 2 Month - 07.30/07.40 3 Month - 07.28/07.36 6 Month - 07.25/07.32 9 Month - 07.18/07.24 1 Year - 07.20/07.22 2 Year - 06.86/06.89 3 Year - 06.84/06.86 4 Year - 06.84/06.87 5 Year - 06.85/06.87 7 Year - 06.86/06.94 10 Year - 06.88/06.96 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.