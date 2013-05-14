Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.35
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.33 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.32 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.30 07.35 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 07.80 07.94 pct
1 MONTH 07.97 08.10 pct
3 MONTH 08.18 08.36 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.535 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.475 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 May 8.4250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.3981 pct
182 days t-bill 7.3870 pct
364 days t-bill 7.3741 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.29/07.37
2 Month - 07.29/07.38
3 Month - 07.25/07.32
6 Month - 07.16/07.23
9 Month - 07.07/07.13
1 Year - 07.09/07.11
2 Year - 06.73/06.76
3 Year - 06.71/06.74
4 Year - 06.71/06.74
5 Year - 06.72/06.74
7 Year - 06.73/06.81
10 Year - 06.75/06.82
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.