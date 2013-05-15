Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.31 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.31 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.28 07.33 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.73 07.88 pct 1 MONTH 07.89 08.09 pct 3 MONTH 08.13 08.33 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.423 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.463 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 May 8.4000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.3435 pct 182 days t-bill 7.3219 pct 364 days t-bill 7.2508 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.29/07.39 2 Month - 07.29/07.38 3 Month - 07.25/07.32 6 Month - 07.16/07.23 9 Month - 07.08/07.15 1 Year - 07.10/07.12 2 Year - 06.76/06.78 3 Year - 06.74/06.76 4 Year - 06.74/06.77 5 Year - 06.75/06.77 7 Year - 06.77/06.84 10 Year - 06.78/06.85 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.