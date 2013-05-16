Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.31 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.31 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.29 07.34 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.71 07.91 pct 1 MONTH 07.89 08.08 pct 3 MONTH 08.17 08.35 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.432 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.397 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 May 8.4500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.3046 pct 182 days t-bill 7.2726 pct 364 days t-bill 7.2247 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.29/07.38 2 Month - 07.28/07.38 3 Month - 07.24/07.31 6 Month - 07.14/07.22 9 Month - 07.07/07.14 1 Year - 07.08/07.10 2 Year - 06.74/06.76 3 Year - 06.72/06.74 4 Year - 06.72/06.74 5 Year - 06.72/06.75 7 Year - 06.73/06.81 10 Year - 06.75/06.83 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.