Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.35
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.31 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.31 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.29 07.34 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 07.71 07.91 pct
1 MONTH 07.89 08.08 pct
3 MONTH 08.17 08.35 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.432 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.397 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 May 8.4500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.3046 pct
182 days t-bill 7.2726 pct
364 days t-bill 7.2247 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.29/07.38
2 Month - 07.28/07.38
3 Month - 07.24/07.31
6 Month - 07.14/07.22
9 Month - 07.07/07.14
1 Year - 07.08/07.10
2 Year - 06.74/06.76
3 Year - 06.72/06.74
4 Year - 06.72/06.74
5 Year - 06.72/06.75
7 Year - 06.73/06.81
10 Year - 06.75/06.83
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.