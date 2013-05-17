Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.20-07.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.28 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.29 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.28 07.32 pct 3 DAY 07.26 07.30 pct 14 DAY 07.71 07.90 pct 1 MONTH 07.88 08.08 pct 3 MONTH 08.19 08.37 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.323 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.410 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 May 8.4250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.2155 pct 182 days t-bill 7.2330 pct 364 days t-bill 7.1971 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.28/07.37 2 Month - 07.28/07.37 3 Month - 07.25/07.32 6 Month - 07.15/07.22 9 Month - 07.08/07.13 1 Year - 07.09/07.11 2 Year - 06.76/06.78 3 Year - 06.74/06.76 4 Year - 06.75/06.77 5 Year - 06.76/06.77 7 Year - 06.77/06.85 10 Year - 06.79/06.87 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.