Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.20-07.30
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.28 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.29 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.28 07.32 pct
3 DAY 07.26 07.30 pct
14 DAY 07.71 07.90 pct
1 MONTH 07.88 08.08 pct
3 MONTH 08.19 08.37 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.323 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.410 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 May 8.4250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.2155 pct
182 days t-bill 7.2330 pct
364 days t-bill 7.1971 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.28/07.37
2 Month - 07.28/07.37
3 Month - 07.25/07.32
6 Month - 07.15/07.22
9 Month - 07.08/07.13
1 Year - 07.09/07.11
2 Year - 06.76/06.78
3 Year - 06.74/06.76
4 Year - 06.75/06.77
5 Year - 06.76/06.77
7 Year - 06.77/06.85
10 Year - 06.79/06.87
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.