Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.20-07.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.30 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.29 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.27 07.32 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.71 07.86 pct 1 MONTH 07.94 08.08 pct 3 MONTH 08.23 08.37 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.395 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.383 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 May 8.4375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.2749 pct 182 days t-bill 7.2693 pct 364 days t-bill 7.2099 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.30/07.39 2 Month - 07.29/07.39 3 Month - 07.25/07.32 6 Month - 07.18/07.25 9 Month - 07.09/07.17 1 Year - 07.11/07.13 2 Year - 06.80/06.82 3 Year - 06.77/06.79 4 Year - 06.78/06.80 5 Year - 06.78/06.81 7 Year - 06.79/06.87 10 Year - 06.80/06.88 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.