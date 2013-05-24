Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.30-07.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.30 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.30 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT xx.xx xx.xx pct 3 DAY 07.27 07.32 pct 14 DAY 07.74 07.90 pct 1 MONTH 07.96 08.11 pct 3 MONTH 08.27 08.42 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.360 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.341 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 May 8.4063 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.2749 pct 182 days t-bill 7.2692 pct 364 days t-bill 7.2227 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.28/07.37 2 Month - 07.29/07.37 3 Month - 07.23/07.30 6 Month - 07.16/07.22 9 Month - 07.08/07.13 1 Year - 07.09/07.11 2 Year - 06.78/06.80 3 Year - 06.74/06.77 4 Year - 06.75/06.78 5 Year - 06.76/06.79 7 Year - 06.78/06.86 10 Year - 06.79/06.87 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.