Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.30-07.35
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.30 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.30 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.28 07.32 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 07.68 07.81 pct
1 MONTH 07.92 08.07 pct
3 MONTH 08.22 08.35 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.343 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.337 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 May 8.4375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.2715 pct
182 days t-bill 7.2534 pct
364 days t-bill 7.2042 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.30/07.40
2 Month - 07.29/07.39
3 Month - 07.22/07.30
6 Month - 07.14/07.22
9 Month - 07.06/07.15
1 Year - 07.08/07.10
2 Year - 06.78/06.81
3 Year - 06.75/06.77
4 Year - 06.76/06.78
5 Year - 06.77/06.79
7 Year - 06.77/06.86
10 Year - 06.78/06.86
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.