Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.30-07.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.30 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.30 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.28 07.32 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.68 07.81 pct 1 MONTH 07.92 08.07 pct 3 MONTH 08.22 08.35 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.343 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.337 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 May 8.4375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.2715 pct 182 days t-bill 7.2534 pct 364 days t-bill 7.2042 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.30/07.40 2 Month - 07.29/07.39 3 Month - 07.22/07.30 6 Month - 07.14/07.22 9 Month - 07.06/07.15 1 Year - 07.08/07.10 2 Year - 06.78/06.81 3 Year - 06.75/06.77 4 Year - 06.76/06.78 5 Year - 06.77/06.79 7 Year - 06.77/06.86 10 Year - 06.78/06.86 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.