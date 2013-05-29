Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.30
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.30 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.30 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.27 07.31 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 07.67 07.88 pct
1 MONTH 07.88 08.07 pct
3 MONTH 08.24 08.38 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.387 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.397 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 May 8.4500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.2752 pct
182 days t-bill 7.2753 pct
364 days t-bill 7.2262 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.28/07.37
2 Month - 07.28/07.36
3 Month - 07.26/07.33
6 Month - 07.19/07.26
9 Month - 07.12/07.18
1 Year - 07.13/07.15
2 Year - 06.88/06.90
3 Year - 06.85/06.87
4 Year - 06.86/06.88
5 Year - 06.87/06.89
7 Year - 06.89/06.97
10 Year - 06.90/06.98
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.