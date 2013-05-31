Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.26 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.26 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.26 07.30 pct
3 DAY 07.25 07.29 pct
14 DAY 07.74 07.92 pct
1 MONTH 07.94 08.11 pct
3 MONTH 08.24 08.42 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.460 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.449 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 31 May 8.4500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.3118 pct
182 days t-bill 7.2845 pct
364 days t-bill 7.2749 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.28/07.37
2 Month - 07.28/07.36
3 Month - 07.27/07.35
6 Month - 07.25/07.32
9 Month - 07.19/07.26
1 Year - 07.18/07.20
2 Year - 06.95/06.97
3 Year - 06.92/06.94
4 Year - 06.93/06.95
5 Year - 06.94/06.97
7 Year - 06.96/07.03
10 Year - 06.98/07.05
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.