Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.30 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.30 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.30 07.34 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.79 07.95 pct 1 MONTH 07.98 08.14 pct 3 MONTH 08.25 08.41 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.232 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.246 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Jun 8.5125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.3235 pct 182 days t-bill 7.2986 pct 364 days t-bill 7.2769 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.29/07.39 2 Month - 07.28/07.37 3 Month - 07.28/07.35 6 Month - 07.23/07.31 9 Month - 07.18/07.25 1 Year - 07.19/07.21 2 Year - 06.95/06.98 3 Year - 06.94/06.96 4 Year - 06.95/06.98 5 Year - 06.96/06.98 7 Year - 06.98/07.05 10 Year - 07.00/07.07 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.