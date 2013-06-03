Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.35
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.30 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.30 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.30 07.34 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 07.79 07.95 pct
1 MONTH 07.98 08.14 pct
3 MONTH 08.25 08.41 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.232 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.246 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Jun 8.5125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.3235 pct
182 days t-bill 7.2986 pct
364 days t-bill 7.2769 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.29/07.39
2 Month - 07.28/07.37
3 Month - 07.28/07.35
6 Month - 07.23/07.31
9 Month - 07.18/07.25
1 Year - 07.19/07.21
2 Year - 06.95/06.98
3 Year - 06.94/06.96
4 Year - 06.95/06.98
5 Year - 06.96/06.98
7 Year - 06.98/07.05
10 Year - 07.00/07.07
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.