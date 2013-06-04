Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.30
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.30 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.30 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.28 07.33 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 07.76 07.94 pct
1 MONTH 07.99 08.16 pct
3 MONTH 08.27 08.47 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.222 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.196 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Jun 8.4875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.3239 pct
182 days t-bill 7.3076 pct
364 days t-bill 7.2739 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.28/07.37
2 Month - 07.27/07.36
3 Month - 07.26/07.33
6 Month - 07.21/07.27
9 Month - 07.13/07.19
1 Year - 07.14/07.16
2 Year - 06.89/06.91
3 Year - 06.85/06.87
4 Year - 06.87/06.90
5 Year - 06.88/06.91
7 Year - 06.90/06.98
10 Year - 06.92/07.00
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.