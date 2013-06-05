Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.30 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.28 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.25 07.30 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.64 07.75 pct 1 MONTH 07.99 08.16 pct 3 MONTH 08.25 08.42 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.198 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.208 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Jun 8.4625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.3260 pct 182 days t-bill 7.3074 pct 364 days t-bill 7.2737 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.28/07.37 2 Month - 07.29/07.36 3 Month - 07.27/07.34 6 Month - 07.24/07.30 9 Month - 07.17/07.21 1 Year - 07.16/07.18 2 Year - 06.90/06.93 3 Year - 06.88/06.91 4 Year - 06.90/06.93 5 Year - 06.91/06.93 7 Year - 06.93/07.00 10 Year - 06.95/07.02 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.