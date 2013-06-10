Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.30 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.31 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.29 07.34 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.78 07.95 pct 1 MONTH 07.99 08.18 pct 3 MONTH 08.30 08.53 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.275 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.278 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Jun 8.4250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.3731 pct 182 days t-bill 7.3393 pct 364 days t-bill 7.3133 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.29/07.38 2 Month - 07.28/07.38 3 Month - 07.29/07.35 6 Month - 07.27/07.34 9 Month - 07.20/07.27 1 Year - 07.23/07.25 2 Year - 07.02/07.04 3 Year - 07.00/07.03 4 Year - 07.02/07.04 5 Year - 07.03/07.05 7 Year - 07.05/07.13 10 Year - 07.07/07.15 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.