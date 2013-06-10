Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.30
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.30 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.31 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.29 07.34 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 07.78 07.95 pct
1 MONTH 07.99 08.18 pct
3 MONTH 08.30 08.53 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.275 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.278 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Jun 8.4250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.3731 pct
182 days t-bill 7.3393 pct
364 days t-bill 7.3133 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.29/07.38
2 Month - 07.28/07.38
3 Month - 07.29/07.35
6 Month - 07.27/07.34
9 Month - 07.20/07.27
1 Year - 07.23/07.25
2 Year - 07.02/07.04
3 Year - 07.00/07.03
4 Year - 07.02/07.04
5 Year - 07.03/07.05
7 Year - 07.05/07.13
10 Year - 07.07/07.15
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.