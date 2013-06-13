Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.28 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.24 07.29 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.85 08.00 pct 1 MONTH 08.11 08.25 pct 3 MONTH 08.40 08.54 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.327 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.334 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Jun 8.5456 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4398 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4229 pct 364 days t-bill 7.3747 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.32/07.39 2 Month - 07.31/07.38 3 Month - 07.31/07.37 6 Month - 07.28/07.33 9 Month - 07.22/07.28 1 Year - 07.24/07.27 2 Year - 07.02/07.04 3 Year - 07.00/07.03 4 Year - 07.01/07.03 5 Year - 07.01/07.04 7 Year - 07.03/07.10 10 Year - 07.05/07.12 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.