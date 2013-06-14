Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.15-07.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.23 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.23 07.28 pct 3 DAY 07.24 07.29 pct 14 DAY 07.76 07.94 pct 1 MONTH 08.00 08.18 pct 3 MONTH 08.30 08.49 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.312 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.317 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Jun 8.5563 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4198 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4076 pct 364 days t-bill 7.3595 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.27/07.37 2 Month - 07.26/07.35 3 Month - 07.27/07.33 6 Month - 07.24/07.29 9 Month - 07.18/07.24 1 Year - 07.21/07.23 2 Year - 06.96/06.98 3 Year - 06.94/06.96 4 Year - 06.96/06.98 5 Year - 06.97/07.00 7 Year - 07.00/07.08 10 Year - 07.02/07.10 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.