Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.20-07.30
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.28 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.31 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.27 07.32 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 07.85 08.02 pct
1 MONTH 08.04 08.23 pct
3 MONTH 08.34 08.54 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.296 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.255 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Jun 8.6000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.4094 pct
182 days t-bill 7.3971 pct
364 days t-bill 7.3538 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.28/07.35
2 Month - 07.27/07.35
3 Month - 07.26/07.33
6 Month - 07.20/07.27
9 Month - 07.16/07.22
1 Year - 07.19/07.21
2 Year - 06.94/06.96
3 Year - 06.92/06.94
4 Year - 06.94/06.96
5 Year - 06.94/06.96
7 Year - 06.97/07.05
10 Year - 06.99/07.07
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.