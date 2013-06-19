Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.20-07.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.29 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.27 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.25 07.30 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.69 07.85 pct 1 MONTH 07.94 08.10 pct 3 MONTH 08.24 08.40 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.275 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.273 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Jun 8.4750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4121 pct 182 days t-bill 7.3759 pct 364 days t-bill 7.3230 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.29/07.37 2 Month - 07.29/07.36 3 Month - 07.27/07.34 6 Month - 07.22/07.27 9 Month - 07.18/07.24 1 Year - 07.20/07.22 2 Year - 06.95/06.98 3 Year - 06.93/06.96 4 Year - 06.95/06.97 5 Year - 06.95/06.98 7 Year - 06.99/07.06 10 Year - 07.02/07.08 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.