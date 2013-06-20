Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.20-07.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.28 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.28 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.25 07.30 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.76 07.89 pct 1 MONTH 07.99 08.13 pct 3 MONTH 08.28 08.43 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.350 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.393 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Jun 8.5750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4694 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4146 pct 364 days t-bill 7.3418 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.37/07.46 2 Month - 07.38/07.46 3 Month - 07.38/07.47 6 Month - 07.38/07.46 9 Month - 07.39/07.46 1 Year - 07.44/07.46 2 Year - 07.25/07.28 3 Year - 07.24/07.26 4 Year - 07.25/07.28 5 Year - 07.25/07.28 7 Year - 07.28/07.35 10 Year - 07.30/07.37 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.