Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.10-07.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.27 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.26 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.25 07.30 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.66 07.82 pct 1 MONTH 07.94 08.14 pct 3 MONTH 08.31 08.46 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.477 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.517 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Jun 8.5313 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4239 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4036 pct 364 days t-bill 7.3516 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.36/07.45 2 Month - 07.37/07.45 3 Month - 07.40/07.45 6 Month - 07.42/07.48 9 Month - 07.42/07.48 1 Year - 07.47/07.49 2 Year - 07.35/07.37 3 Year - 07.36/07.38 4 Year - 07.36/07.39 5 Year - 07.39/07.41 7 Year - 07.41/07.45 10 Year - 07.44/07.48 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.