Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.35-07.40 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.16 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.17 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.14 07.19 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.89 07.99 pct 1 MONTH 07.96 08.11 pct 3 MONTH 08.21 08.34 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.496 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.583 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Jun 8.5000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4435 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4242 pct 364 days t-bill 7.4034 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.36/07.45 2 Month - 07.40/07.49 3 Month - 07.46/07.54 6 Month - 07.47/07.55 9 Month - 07.49/07.56 1 Year - 07.53/07.56 2 Year - 07.43/07.45 3 Year - 07.43/07.46 4 Year - 07.43/07.46 5 Year - 07.44/07.47 7 Year - 07.45/07.51 10 Year - 07.48/07.54 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.