Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.90-06.95 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.24 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.22 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.20 07.25 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.83 07.96 pct 1 MONTH 08.05 08.26 pct 3 MONTH 08.33 08.54 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.557 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.557 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Jun 8.4750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.5292 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4664 pct 364 days t-bill 7.4985 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.34/07.42 2 Month - 07.38/07.46 3 Month - 07.47/07.54 6 Month - 07.46/07.53 9 Month - 07.50/07.56 1 Year - 07.56/07.59 2 Year - 07.44/07.47 3 Year - 07.43/07.46 4 Year - 07.42/07.45 5 Year - 07.42/07.45 7 Year - 07.45/07.48 10 Year - 07.48/07.51 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.