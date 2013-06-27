Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.90-06.95
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.24 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.22 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.20 07.25 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 07.83 07.96 pct
1 MONTH 08.05 08.26 pct
3 MONTH 08.33 08.54 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.557 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.557 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Jun 8.4750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.5292 pct
182 days t-bill 7.4664 pct
364 days t-bill 7.4985 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.34/07.42
2 Month - 07.38/07.46
3 Month - 07.47/07.54
6 Month - 07.46/07.53
9 Month - 07.50/07.56
1 Year - 07.56/07.59
2 Year - 07.44/07.47
3 Year - 07.43/07.46
4 Year - 07.42/07.45
5 Year - 07.42/07.45
7 Year - 07.45/07.48
10 Year - 07.48/07.51
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.