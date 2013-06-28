Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.20-07.25
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.32 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.30 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.26 07.33 pct
3 DAY 07.28 07.34 pct
14 DAY 07.83 07.99 pct
1 MONTH 08.05 08.22 pct
3 MONTH 08.36 08.52 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.468 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.449 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Jun 8.4225 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.4896 pct
182 days t-bill 7.4745 pct
364 days t-bill 7.4649 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.34/07.42
2 Month - 07.37/07.45
3 Month - 07.41/07.47
6 Month - 07.41/07.48
9 Month - 07.45/07.51
1 Year - 07.48/07.50
2 Year - 07.34/07.37
3 Year - 07.33/07.36
4 Year - 07.33/07.36
5 Year - 07.34/07.36
7 Year - 07.37/07.41
10 Year - 07.40/07.44
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.