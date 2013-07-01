Indicative market rates
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.417 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.459 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Jul 8.4125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1234IST)
91 days t-bill 7.4571 pct
182 days t-bill 7.4474 pct
364 days t-bill 7.4115 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.35/07.43
2 Month - 07.38/07.46
3 Month - 07.44/07.49
6 Month - 07.44/07.50
9 Month - 07.50/07.56
1 Year - 07.52/07.54
2 Year - 07.38/07.41
3 Year - 07.38/07.41
4 Year - 07.38/07.41
5 Year - 07.38/07.41
7 Year - 07.40/07.48
10 Year - 07.42/07.50
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.