Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) xx.xx-xx.xx ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR xx.xx pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR xx.xx pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT xx.xx xx.xx pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 1 MONTH xx.xx xx.xx pct 3 MONTH xx.xx xx.xx pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.417 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.459 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Jul 8.4125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1234IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4571 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4474 pct 364 days t-bill 7.4115 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.35/07.43 2 Month - 07.38/07.46 3 Month - 07.44/07.49 6 Month - 07.44/07.50 9 Month - 07.50/07.56 1 Year - 07.52/07.54 2 Year - 07.38/07.41 3 Year - 07.38/07.41 4 Year - 07.38/07.41 5 Year - 07.38/07.41 7 Year - 07.40/07.48 10 Year - 07.42/07.50 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.