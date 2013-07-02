Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.24 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.22 07.26 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.86 07.98 pct 1 MONTH 08.00 08.12 pct 3 MONTH 08.31 08.43 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.448 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.476 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Jul 8.4500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4796 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4744 pct 364 days t-bill 7.4660 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.35/07.43 2 Month - 07.37/07.43 3 Month - 07.42/07.47 6 Month - 07.45/07.49 9 Month - 07.50/07.54 1 Year - 07.52/07.54 2 Year - 07.41/07.43 3 Year - 07.42/07.44 4 Year - 07.43/07.45 5 Year - 07.43/07.46 7 Year - 07.45/07.52 10 Year - 07.48/07.54 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.