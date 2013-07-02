Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.25 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.24 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.22 07.26 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 07.86 07.98 pct
1 MONTH 08.00 08.12 pct
3 MONTH 08.31 08.43 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.448 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.476 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Jul 8.4500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.4796 pct
182 days t-bill 7.4744 pct
364 days t-bill 7.4660 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.35/07.43
2 Month - 07.37/07.43
3 Month - 07.42/07.47
6 Month - 07.45/07.49
9 Month - 07.50/07.54
1 Year - 07.52/07.54
2 Year - 07.41/07.43
3 Year - 07.42/07.44
4 Year - 07.43/07.45
5 Year - 07.43/07.46
7 Year - 07.45/07.52
10 Year - 07.48/07.54
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.