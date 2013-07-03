Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.50-06.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.04 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.14 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.08 07.14 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.76 07.89 pct 1 MONTH 07.91 08.05 pct 3 MONTH 08.20 08.33 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.514 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.511 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Jul 8.4250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4794 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4980 pct 364 days t-bill 7.4741 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.27/07.33 2 Month - 07.33/07.39 3 Month - 07.37/07.43 6 Month - 07.41/07.47 9 Month - 07.48/07.55 1 Year - 07.56/07.58 2 Year - 07.48/07.51 3 Year - 07.49/07.51 4 Year - 07.50/07.53 5 Year - 07.51/07.53 7 Year - 07.53/07.59 10 Year - 07.55/07.61 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.