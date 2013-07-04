Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.30-06.35
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.78 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.89 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 06.82 06.89 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 07.65 07.75 pct
1 MONTH 07.87 07.98 pct
3 MONTH 08.16 08.27 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.499 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.426 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Jul 8.4000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.4678 pct
182 days t-bill 7.4961 pct
364 days t-bill 7.4819 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.10/07.17
2 Month - 07.21/07.29
3 Month - 07.23/07.30
6 Month - 07.28/07.34
9 Month - 07.34/07.40
1 Year - 07.40/07.43
2 Year - 07.33/07.36
3 Year - 07.35/07.38
4 Year - 07.37/07.40
5 Year - 07.38/07.41
7 Year - 07.41/07.47
10 Year - 07.43/07.50
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.