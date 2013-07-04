Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.30-06.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.78 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.89 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 06.82 06.89 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.65 07.75 pct 1 MONTH 07.87 07.98 pct 3 MONTH 08.16 08.27 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.499 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.426 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Jul 8.4000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4678 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4961 pct 364 days t-bill 7.4819 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.10/07.17 2 Month - 07.21/07.29 3 Month - 07.23/07.30 6 Month - 07.28/07.34 9 Month - 07.34/07.40 1 Year - 07.40/07.43 2 Year - 07.33/07.36 3 Year - 07.35/07.38 4 Year - 07.37/07.40 5 Year - 07.38/07.41 7 Year - 07.41/07.47 10 Year - 07.43/07.50 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.