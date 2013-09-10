Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 10.20-10.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.35 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.33 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 10.30 10.35 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 10.51 10.62 pct 1 MONTH 10.75 10.86 pct 3 MONTH 10.88 10.99 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.473 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.484 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Sep 11.0175 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 10.4834 pct 182 days t-bill 10.1438 pct 364 days t-bill 9.2044 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 10.14/10.46 2 Month - 10.09/10.41 3 Month - 09.82/09.95 6 Month - 09.60/09.68 9 Month - 09.26/09.35 1 Year - 09.09/09.14 2 Year - 08.46/08.51 3 Year - 08.33/08.39 4 Year - 08.29/08.35 5 Year - 08.27/08.33 7 Year - 08.20/08.30 10 Year - 08.15/08.25 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.