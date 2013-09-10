BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 10.20-10.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.35 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.33 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 10.30 10.35 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 10.51 10.62 pct 1 MONTH 10.75 10.86 pct 3 MONTH 10.88 10.99 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.473 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.484 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Sep 11.0175 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 10.4834 pct 182 days t-bill 10.1438 pct 364 days t-bill 9.2044 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 10.14/10.46 2 Month - 10.09/10.41 3 Month - 09.82/09.95 6 Month - 09.60/09.68 9 Month - 09.26/09.35 1 Year - 09.09/09.14 2 Year - 08.46/08.51 3 Year - 08.33/08.39 4 Year - 08.29/08.35 5 Year - 08.27/08.33 7 Year - 08.20/08.30 10 Year - 08.15/08.25 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M