Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 10.20-10.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.28 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.33 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 10.29 10.34 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 10.36 10.49 pct 1 MONTH 10.63 10.71 pct 3 MONTH 10.92 11.03 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.439 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.467 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Sep 11.1625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 10.5696 pct 182 days t-bill 10.1321 pct 364 days t-bill 9.4750 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 10.11/10.49 2 Month - 10.08/10.45 3 Month - 09.84/10.01 6 Month - 09.61/09.72 9 Month - 09.32/09.41 1 Year - 09.13/09.18 2 Year - 08.50/08.56 3 Year - 08.36/08.42 4 Year - 08.33/08.39 5 Year - 08.31/08.36 7 Year - 08.23/08.34 10 Year - 08.18/08.29 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.