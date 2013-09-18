Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 10.25-10.30
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.48 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.50 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 10.48 10.53 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 10.88 11.05 pct
1 MONTH 10.98 11.12 pct
3 MONTH 11.03 11.16 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.388 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.373 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Sep 11.0500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 10.4637 pct
182 days t-bill 9.9364 pct
364 days t-bill 9.4370 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 09.94/10.29
2 Month - 09.83/10.18
3 Month - 09.81/09.97
6 Month - 09.51/09.61
9 Month - 09.24/09.34
1 Year - 09.12/09.16
2 Year - 08.48/08.52
3 Year - 08.33/08.37
4 Year - 08.31/08.36
5 Year - 08.30/08.34
7 Year - 08.23/08.33
10 Year - 08.19/08.29
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.