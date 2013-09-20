Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.20-09.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.21 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 10.15 10.16 pct 3 DAY 10.24 10.29 pct 14 DAY 10.41 10.53 pct 1 MONTH 10.53 10.63 pct 3 MONTH 10.65 10.77 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.427 pct(1255 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.576 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Sep 10.2625 pct (1307 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1334 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.5976 pct 182 days t-bill 9.3870 pct 364 days t-bill 9.0463 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.42/09.68 2 Month - 09.29/09.49 3 Month - 09.19/09.34 6 Month - 08.96/09.05 9 Month - 08.85/08.93 1 Year - 08.81/08.86 2 Year - 08.37/08.42 3 Year - 08.30/08.35 4 Year - 08.32/08.37 5 Year - 08.35/08.40 7 Year - 08.28/08.38 10 Year - 08.26/08.36 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.