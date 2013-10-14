Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.08 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.03 09.10 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.04 09.20 pct 1 MONTH 09.15 09.28 pct 3 MONTH 09.54 09.67 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.570 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.575 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Oct 9.3125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8175 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7693 pct 364 days t-bill 8.5079 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.64/08.88 2 Month - 08.50/08.74 3 Month - 08.50/08.61 6 Month - 08.50/08.60 9 Month - 08.43/08.52 1 Year - 08.41/08.45 2 Year - 08.07/08.11 3 Year - 08.07/08.11 4 Year - 08.11/08.15 5 Year - 08.14/08.17 7 Year - 08.09/08.19 10 Year - 08.07/08.17 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.