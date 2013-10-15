Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.06 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.07 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.04 09.10 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.18 09.24 pct 1 MONTH 09.29 09.36 pct 3 MONTH 09.64 09.66 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.643 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.663 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Oct 9.3600 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8701 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7957 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6389 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.68/08.86 2 Month - 08.59/08.78 3 Month - 08.54/08.66 6 Month - 08.56/08.66 9 Month - 08.51/08.58 1 Year - 08.49/08.52 2 Year - 08.17/08.20 3 Year - 08.17/08.20 4 Year - 08.19/08.22 5 Year - 08.21/08.25 7 Year - 08.18/08.28 10 Year - 08.15/08.25 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.