Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.07 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.08 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 09.04 09.09 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.02 09.14 pct
1 MONTH 09.14 09.26 pct
3 MONTH 09.49 09.62 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.595 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.604 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Oct 9.3025 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8490 pct
182 days t-bill 8.7578 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6343 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.68/08.86
2 Month - 08.59/08.78
3 Month - 08.51/08.64
6 Month - 08.54/08.63
9 Month - 08.49/08.56
1 Year - 08.46/08.50
2 Year - 08.15/08.19
3 Year - 08.15/08.19
4 Year - 08.18/08.21
5 Year - 08.20/08.23
7 Year - 08.17/08.27
10 Year - 08.14/08.24
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.