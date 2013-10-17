Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.07 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.08 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.04 09.09 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.02 09.14 pct 1 MONTH 09.14 09.26 pct 3 MONTH 09.49 09.62 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.595 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.604 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Oct 9.3025 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8490 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7578 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6343 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.68/08.86 2 Month - 08.59/08.78 3 Month - 08.51/08.64 6 Month - 08.54/08.63 9 Month - 08.49/08.56 1 Year - 08.46/08.50 2 Year - 08.15/08.19 3 Year - 08.15/08.19 4 Year - 08.18/08.21 5 Year - 08.20/08.23 7 Year - 08.17/08.27 10 Year - 08.14/08.24 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.