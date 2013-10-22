Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.04 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.00 09.05 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.17 09.29 pct 1 MONTH 09.30 09.44 pct 3 MONTH 09.69 10.02 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.607 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.610 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Oct 9.3175 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.7882 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6937 pct 364 days t-bill 8.5968 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.53/08.75 2 Month - 08.50/08.73 3 Month - 08.47/08.58 6 Month - 08.49/08.58 9 Month - 08.44/08.50 1 Year - 08.42/08.46 2 Year - 08.16/08.20 3 Year - 08.16/08.20 4 Year - 08.20/08.24 5 Year - 08.23/08.27 7 Year - 08.21/08.31 10 Year - 08.19/08.29 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.