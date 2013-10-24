Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.04 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.04 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.00 09.05 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.16 09.23 pct 1 MONTH 09.35 09.40 pct 3 MONTH 09.52 09.54 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.618 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.586 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Oct 9.3213 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.7490 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6625 pct 364 days t-bill 8.5292 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.49/08.68 2 Month - 08.48/08.66 3 Month - 08.44/08.53 6 Month - 08.46/08.54 9 Month - 08.40/08.47 1 Year - 08.40/08.43 2 Year - 08.16/08.19 3 Year - 08.16/08.20 4 Year - 08.20/08.24 5 Year - 08.23/08.26 7 Year - 08.20/08.30 10 Year - 08.18/08.28 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.