BRIEF-CL Educate approves acquisition of stake in Accendere Knowledge Management Services
* Says approved acquisition of 49% stake in the shares of Accendere Knowledge Management Services Private Ltd., making it unit of co
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.02 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.04 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.00 09.05 pct 3 DAY 09.00 09.05 pct 14 DAY 09.19 09.27 pct 1 MONTH 09.26 09.35 pct 3 MONTH 09.44 09.52 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.602 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.579 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Oct 9.2750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.7479 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6543 pct 364 days t-bill 8.5288 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.40/08.63 2 Month - 08.39/08.61 3 Month - 08.36/08.48 6 Month - 08.40/08.50 9 Month - 08.37/08.45 1 Year - 08.37/08.40 2 Year - 08.13/08.17 3 Year - 08.13/08.17 4 Year - 08.17/08.21 5 Year - 08.19/08.23 7 Year - 08.16/08.26 10 Year - 08.15/08.25 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.
* Says approved acquisition of 49% stake in the shares of Accendere Knowledge Management Services Private Ltd., making it unit of co
SYDNEY, April 12 Chinese steel and iron ore futures tumbled on Wednesday to the lowest prices in months as market sentiment turned bearish on the demand outlook.