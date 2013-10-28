Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.90-08.95 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.02 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.04 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.01 09.05 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.06 09.17 pct 1 MONTH 09.21 09.28 pct 3 MONTH 09.32 09.44 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.627 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.664 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Oct 9.2900 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.7445 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6472 pct 364 days t-bill 8.5191 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.38/08.63 2 Month - 08.40/08.65 3 Month - 08.43/08.55 6 Month - 08.46/08.54 9 Month - 08.42/08.50 1 Year - 08.43/08.46 2 Year - 08.20/08.23 3 Year - 08.19/08.23 4 Year - 08.22/08.26 5 Year - 08.24/08.27 7 Year - 08.19/08.29 10 Year - 08.18/08.28 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.