Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.74 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.74 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.70 08.75 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.91 08.94 pct 1 MONTH 08.95 09.01 pct 3 MONTH 09.11 09.15 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.555 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.573 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Oct 9.1150 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6031 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5483 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4960 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.36/08.57 2 Month - 08.36/08.57 3 Month - 08.35/08.46 6 Month - 08.38/08.45 9 Month - 08.35/08.42 1 Year - 08.38/08.41 2 Year - 08.12/08.16 3 Year - 08.12/08.15 4 Year - 08.14/08.18 5 Year - 08.17/08.20 7 Year - 08.13/08.23 10 Year - 08.12/08.22 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.