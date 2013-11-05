Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.46 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.48 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.55 08.62 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.71 08.79 pct
1 MONTH 08.81 08.89 pct
3 MONTH 09.02 09.07 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.702 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.737 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Nov 9.2475 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5920 pct
182 days t-bill 8.5518 pct
364 days t-bill 8.5396 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.30/08.60
2 Month - 08.30/08.60
3 Month - 08.35/08.50
6 Month - 08.39/08.47
9 Month - 08.39/08.47
1 Year - 08.41/08.44
2 Year - 08.17/08.20
3 Year - 08.19/08.22
4 Year - 08.23/08.26
5 Year - 08.25/08.28
7 Year - 08.19/08.29
10 Year - 08.18/08.28
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.