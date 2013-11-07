Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.18 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.13 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.13 08.18 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.64 08.71 pct 1 MONTH 08.72 08.81 pct 3 MONTH 08.93 09.02 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.802 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.851 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Nov 9.2450 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6011 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6989 pct 364 days t-bill 8.5693 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.32/08.59 2 Month - 08.34/08.57 3 Month - 08.39/08.50 6 Month - 08.43/08.51 9 Month - 08.44/08.52 1 Year - 08.47/08.50 2 Year - 08.25/08.28 3 Year - 08.28/08.31 4 Year - 08.32/08.35 5 Year - 08.35/08.38 7 Year - 08.30/08.40 10 Year - 08.30/08.40 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.