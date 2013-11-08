Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.75-08.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.69 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.58 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.56 08.67 pct 3 DAY 08.63 08.69 pct 14 DAY 08.65 08.74 pct 1 MONTH 08.75 08.84 pct 3 MONTH 08.94 09.04 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.901 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.992 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Nov 9.2750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6023 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7063 pct 364 days t-bill 8.5577 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.36/08.63 2 Month - 08.42/08.60 3 Month - 08.42/08.51 6 Month - 08.46/08.53 9 Month - 08.45/08.55 1 Year - 08.49/08.52 2 Year - 08.26/08.29 3 Year - 08.28/08.32 4 Year - 08.32/08.35 5 Year - 08.36/08.40 7 Year - 08.31/08.41 10 Year - 08.31/08.41 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.