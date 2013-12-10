Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.78 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.78 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.76 07.80 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.34 08.41 pct 1 MONTH 08.70 08.83 pct 3 MONTH 09.01 09.09 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.879 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.840 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Dec 9.3250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6810 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8107 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7454 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.15/08.31 2 Month - 08.16/08.28 3 Month - 08.20/08.30 6 Month - 08.41/08.50 9 Month - 08.41/08.49 1 Year - 08.45/08.49 2 Year - 08.26/08.30 3 Year - 08.29/08.33 4 Year - 08.37/08.41 5 Year - 08.40/08.44 7 Year - 08.36/08.46 10 Year - 08.36/08.46 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.