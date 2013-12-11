Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.90-07.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.79 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.72 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.76 07.80 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.23 08.35 pct
1 MONTH 08.57 08.74 pct
3 MONTH 08.83 08.99 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.841 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.826 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Dec 9.3125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.7183 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8152 pct
364 days t-bill 8.7446 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.15/08.31
2 Month - 08.15/08.29
3 Month - 08.19/08.29
6 Month - 08.44/08.50
9 Month - 08.43/08.49
1 Year - 08.45/08.48
2 Year - 08.27/08.30
3 Year - 08.29/08.32
4 Year - 08.37/08.40
5 Year - 08.41/08.44
7 Year - 08.36/08.46
10 Year - 08.36/08.46
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.